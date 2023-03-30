Owls Complete Season Sweep of UCF

Florida Atlantic baseball defeated UCF 4-2 on Tuesday night to complete a season sweep of the Knights.

For the fourth consecutive game, the Owls fell behind early but rallied back. With newcomer Danny Trehey making his FAU debut on a pitch count, UCF tagged the righty for two runs in the top of the first before a 65-minute lightning delay in the bottom of the inning interrupted the proceedings

When the skies cleared and play resumed, the Owls bullpen took control. Though UCF managed plenty of chances (13 left on base), the FAU relievers bent but didn’t break.

The Owls’ offense finally cashed in in the fifth with the help of some UCF defensive miscues. Lucas Phelps drew a walk to lead off the inning, stole second, and wound up at third after a wild throw from Knights’ catcher Ben McCabe. An opposite field poke by Armando Albert drove him in to make it a 2-1 game. Albert would later score on a sacrifice fly by Mitchell Hartigan to tie it.

FAU took the lead in the next inning, again with an RBI hit from Albert. This time he drove in John Schroeder who doubled to start the frame.

Dylan Goldstein added an insurance run with an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to score Nolan Schanuel.

C.J. Williams pitched out of a jam in the eighth and then retired the Knights in order in the ninth to earn the six-out save.

The Owls will resume Conference USA action on Friday night against Rice. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s first pitch has been moved up to 3 p.m. to accommodate the men’s basketball final four game.