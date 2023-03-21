Muhammad Ali Jr. and his Mother Return for Second Screening of his Life Story

Wednesday April 12, this time in Delray Beach

Delray Beach, – After the overwhelming response to their first appearance in Lake Worth, Muhammad Ali Jr., his mother Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali and his documentary film producer Matthew Weiss will return to meet fans and show “My Father Muhammad Ali, The Untold Story” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday April 12 in the family owned Movies of Delray.

“There was a line to meet Muhammad Ali Jr. and have him sign our poster at our Florida premier at the Movies of Lake Worth in February. Afterward, there was such a tremendous emotional response to seeing the depiction of his life, that’s why we decided to do a second screening at this family’s other movie theater,” said Weiss.

The Movies of Delray is west of Military Trail at 7421 W. Atlantic Ave. Tickets are $16 in person or in advance at https://www.moviesofdelray.com/movie/341894/My-Father-Muhammad-Ali-The-Untold-Story-Trailer-and-Info

The event will serve as a fundraiser for Ali Jr.’s anti-bullying nonprofit, an issue that was close to his late father’s heart.

Ali Jr. is a native of South Florida and the only biological son of the legendary boxer and activist. The film chronicles how being the namesake of “The Greatest of All Times” has affected his life, for better or worse. The movie offers a unique insight into Muhammad Ali through his son’s eyes. Throughout his own life, Ali Jr. struggled with bullying, abandonment and drug addiction. The film explores his relationship with his father and his complicated relationship with his own children. Link to trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQ9zPP_fxbQ

His mother was married to Ali from 1967 to 1976 and is well-known for her acting, motivational speaking and philanthropy.

Also at the event and in the movie will be Ali Jr.’s best friend, Richard Blum.

Weiss is best known for his post 9/11 hero documentary “Man in Red Bandana” narrated by actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The trailer features former President Barack Obama.

“I’m so glad Muhammad Ali Jr., his mother Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, and his documentary filmmaker Matthew Weiss will have another meet and greet and screening for the inspiring movie about his life,” said Rochelle Walters, general manager, Movies of Delray/Movies of Lake Worth.