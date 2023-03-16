Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens’ Bamboo and Bonsai Gala is a Bombastic Success

L-R Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss and Consul General of Japan Kazuhiro Nakai

Delray Beach, FL – Under a twinkling blanket of stars, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens celebrated its annual gala with over 200 well-heeled guests and museum supporters on March 4.

Japanese culture was on prominent display throughout the Bamboo and Bonsai Gala, which kicked off with butlered cocktails, sake and whiskey tastings, and a riveting taiko drumming performance by Fushu Daiko. A spectacular fireworks display preceded a lavish surf-and-turf dinner hosted on the museum’s plein air terrace overlooking Lake Morikami.

The notable night also featured dancing and live music by Vinyl, an opulent silent auction, and the 2023 George Morikami Cultural Arts Awards, which spotlighted supporters whose generosity and creativity made a sustaining impact on the museum and its community. Award honorees included The Freeman Foundation, Beverlee Kohnken and the Kohnken Family Foundation, and Mrs. Marilyn Rothstein.

Monies raised from the gala will benefit Morikami’s 4Es: Exhibitions, Education, Emotional Wellness programs, and Expansion.

Notable guests included Consul General of Japan Kazuhiro Nakai, Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss, Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation’s Paul Connell, Morikami Museum’s Director Bonnie White LeMay, Board President Emeritus Celia “CiCi” Turner Zahringer, Board of Trustees President Randal Baker, Gala Co-Chairs Robin May and Christine Carton, Gala Honorary Chair Hilarie Viener, Board of Trustees’ Rosie Burkman, Norma Geller, Peter Marks, and Stilson Tomita.

Bamboo and Bonsai Gala’s Presenting Sponsor was JM Family Enterprises, Inc. Exclusive Hotel Sponsor was Nobu Hotel Miami Beach.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.

L-R Randal Baker, Consul General Kazuhiro Nakai, Dr. Janet Testerman, Bonnie White LeMay L-R Matthew Conner, Patricia Conner, Dr. Melanie Altizer L-R Martin Schuster and Dr. Karen Mashkin L-R Krystian von Speidel, Farley Rentschler, Anthony Bailey, and Nathan Frank L-R Jim Gerstley, Linda Gerstley, Janice Florin, Don Barker L-R Christine Carton and Don Yoshino L-R Bonnie LeMay, Don Yoshino, Sharyn Samuels L-R Beverlee Kohnken and Tensley Lewis L-R Anthony Bailey and Farley Rentschler L-R: Jacky Teplitzky, Hilarie Viener, Mark Ortiz, Suzy Changar L-R Stilson Tomita, Rosie Burkman, Randal Baker, Norma Geller, Peter Marks, Robin May, Christine Carton

Photo: Austen Waldron