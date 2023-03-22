Maggie McFly’s, the Sustainable Restaurant Chain with Craft Beer Galore, Set to Make Boca Raton Debut!

Maggie McFly’s, a popular Connecticut-based restaurant chain, is set to open its first location in Boca Raton at the Town Center mall. The restaurant, which is known for its expansive menu and diverse selection of craft beers, is set to open in the summer of 2023.

The Boca Raton location will be the chain’s eighth location and its first outside of Connecticut. The restaurant will feature an expansive dining room and bar, as well as an outdoor patio for guests to enjoy.

The menu at Maggie McFly’s is diverse, featuring everything from classic American dishes like burgers and fries to more unique items like sushi nachos and lobster mac and cheese. The restaurant also boasts an extensive selection of craft beers, with more than 100 different varieties available on tap.

In addition to its food and drink offerings, Maggie McFly’s is known for its commitment to sustainability. The restaurant sources ingredients locally whenever possible and uses eco-friendly practices in its operations.

The opening of Maggie McFly’s in Boca Raton is highly anticipated by local foodies and craft beer enthusiasts alike. With its expansive menu and commitment to sustainability, the restaurant is sure to be a hit with residents and visitors alike.