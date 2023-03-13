Maggie McFly’s Arrives in Fall at Town Center in Boca Raton

The culinary scene in Boca Raton, Florida, is about to get even better with the opening of Maggie McFly’s in the fall of 2023. This popular restaurant chain, which has locations throughout the Northeast and Midwest, is known for its extensive menu featuring dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. With over 180 items on the menu, there is something for everyone at Maggie McFly’s.

Located at Town Center in Boca Raton, Maggie McFly’s will surely become a new favorite among locals and visitors alike. The restaurant’s focus on locally sourced ingredients means that diners can expect fresh, high-quality food that is both delicious and sustainable. The menu features a wide range of options, from classic American dishes like burgers and fries to international favorites like sushi and pad thai.

In addition to its extensive menu, Maggie McFly’s also offers a full bar with a wide selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Whether you’re in the mood for a classic margarita or a craft beer from a local brewery, you’re sure to find something to quench your thirst at Maggie McFly’s.

One of the unique features of Maggie McFly’s is its commitment to sustainability. The restaurant sources ingredients from local farmers and producers whenever possible, reducing its carbon footprint and supporting the local community. In addition, the restaurant uses environmentally friendly practices like composting and recycling to minimize waste.

Maggie McFly’s also prides itself on its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant’s spacious dining area and comfortable seating make it the perfect place to gather with friends and family for a meal. The restaurant also offers catering services for special events and private parties.