Lynn’s Dwyer named Division II South Region Pitcher of the Week

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association released its NCAA Division II National Players of the Week awards for the week ending on March 12, 2023 and Lynn pitcher Drew Dwyer was named South Regional Pitcher of the Week. This is the second time this season Dwyer has won the award.

The senior pitched seven scoreless innings on March 10, striking out eight while allowing just three hits and walking two batters in Lynn’s 9-1 win over Molloy. Dwyer also won the South Region Pitcher of the Week award after tossing six no-hit innings, to go along with 12 strikeouts, on February 17.

Dwyer is 3-1 with a 2.41 ERA and 0.81 WHIP this season. He’s struck out 48 batters in 33.2 innings pitched and opponents are batting just .168 against him.

The Fighting Knights are back on the diamond tomorrow for a road game against Barry. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.