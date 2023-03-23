Local Entrepreneur Douglas Heizer Receives Prestigious Orden do Rio Branco Award from Brazil’s President

Our publisher Douglas Heizer was awarded the prestigious Orden of Rio Branco by the President of the Republic of Brazil on December 1st, 2022. The ceremony took place at the General Consulate of Brazil in Miami on February 23, where Heizer received the award from the Consul General of Brazil in Miami, Andre Odembreit Carvalho. Many local representatives were present during the ceremony, which was a testament to the significant impact that Heizer has made in the community.

The Orden of Rio Branco is equivalent to the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the United States, which is the highest civilian award given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the country’s national interests. The Order of Rio Branco is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to Brazil’s foreign relations and culture.

Heizer is a well-known figure in the community, having founded several successful organizations and businesses that have had a positive impact on the community. He is also a member of the Rotary Club and the Rotary District 6930 Governor Elected for 2023/2024 and has been involved in various philanthropic endeavors.

Heizer’s contributions to the community have not gone unnoticed, and his recognition with the Orden of Rio Branco is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He is a true inspiration to the community and an example of what can be achieved with hard work and determination.

Douglas Heizer can now proudly join the esteemed group of Americans who have received the Orden do Rio Branco. His contributions to Brazil’s culture and foreign relations have been recognized with this prestigious award, placing him alongside notable figures such as former President William J. Clinton, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and former Ambassador to Brazil Walter S. Robertson. This recognition is a testament to Heizer’s dedication to promoting cultural exchange and cooperation between the United States and Brazil and his commitment to making a positive impact on the community.

Congratulations to our Publisher, Douglas Heizer, on this well-deserved honor.