JARC Florida Hosts 37th Annual Gala Dinner at Boca West Country Club

Marvin and Sheila Greenberg and Sandy and Jerry Kransdorf

Event Features ‘Aladdin’ Theme with Invitation ‘Wishing’ for Guests to Join

Boca Raton, FL – JARC Florida, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is hosting its 37th Annual Gala on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Boca West Country Club in Boca Raton, Florida. The event kicks off at 6:00 pm with cocktails followed by the program start and dinner at 7:00 pm. The Aladdin-themed event invokes the Genie from the Lamp to grant JARC FL’s wish that you join them for the evening of dinner and dancing.

With Sheila & Marvin Greenberg and Sandy & Jerry Kransdorf serving as gala chairs, entertainer Sam Simon will be the master of ceremonies for the sixth year. A silent and live auction will take place, co-chaired by Judy Rosen and Ronni Sommer, and Jill Tompkins will serve as the Client Gala Chair.

“The JARC Gala Dinner Dance is always a celebration of JARC clients, their families, our staff, generous donors and volunteers, and those partners that make it all possible,” said Jeffrey Zirulnick, Chief Executive Officer for JARC Florida. “Our event is always a hit for our guests as we invite everyone to come be a part of the excitement by enjoying the festivities!”

JARC’s 37th Annual Gala will raise money to support JARC FL and its essential programs and services including the Dr. Allen & Annette Stone Adult Day Training Program, The Selma & Irving Ettenberg Foundation Community Works and ADAPT (Adults Aging in Place Together). Last year’s event raised more than $800,000. Zirulnick says the organization’s goal is to surpass that number this year.

Tickets can be purchased at https://jarcfl.org/events2/gala/ for $295 per person. Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting Fallon Gechter at fallong@jarcfl.org or 561-558-2572.

Sponsors include Charmed Life Home Care, The Pargh Foundation, Marcia & Barry Kaufman, Jeff & Jill Tompkins Ellen & Eric Gechter, The Boca Raton Observer and Debbie & Roy Weisman, Karen & John Gardner, Peter & Elizabeth Levine, Parkshore Pharmacon, Caryn J. Clayman, Lynne & Howard Halpern, and The Haverford Trust Company.

About JARC FL

JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org.