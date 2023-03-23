Imagine: The life and songs of John Lennon

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton

John Lennon, a troubled working-class Liverpudlian, rode the ascension of the Beatles to international stardom and became one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters of the 20th century.

John Lennon

Along the way, Lennon experienced a transformation from a bullying boyfriend (qualities related to his difficult childhood) to a mature adult, changes visible in his lyrics.

He evolved into a peace activist and constant voice of antipathy toward U.S. involvement in Vietnam which in those days led to his being pursued by the FBI and U.S. Immigration Services.

This program at FAU recounts Lennon’s journey in narration, and his most popular Lennon-McCartney and later Lennon songs are performed live in beautiful harmony with lyrics projected for the audience to sing along.

All are invited to this stimulating and memorable examination of the story of this 20th-century music icon. This event is also available virtually.

Tickets:

Member $30

Non-member $35

One-time guest pass, member or non-member at the door, $35