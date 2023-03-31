Horses and Hounds event to aid Tri-County Animal Rescue draws crowd

By Dale King

A crowd of animal lovers gathered on Sunday, Feb. 19 at a farm in Lake Worth to celebrate the 14th Annual Horses and Hounds event, a fundraiser for Tri County Animal Rescue, the Boca Raton organization that rescues, cares for and adopts out stray and unwanted dogs and cats.

Well-behaved pets took part in the popular dog show. The event included food and drinks, a silent auction and raffles.

Rabbi Ellen Zoskin of Boca Raton gathered everyone in the center of the arena to conduct a prayer service.

This year’s event took place in a new covered riding arena. The gathering was hosted by Jane Bistline and Jeri Caprio at a farm on Pippin Plover Road in Lake Worth.