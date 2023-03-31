Published On: Fri, Mar 31st, 2023

Horses and Hounds event to aid Tri-County Animal Rescue draws crowd

By Dale King

A crowd of animal lovers gathered on Sunday, Feb. 19 at a farm in Lake Worth to celebrate the 14th Annual Horses and Hounds event, a fundraiser for Tri County Animal Rescue, the Boca Raton organization that rescues, cares for and adopts out stray and unwanted dogs and cats.

Well-behaved pets took part in the popular dog show.  The event included food and drinks, a silent auction and raffles.

Rabbi Ellen Zoskin of Boca Raton gathered everyone in the center of the arena to conduct a prayer service.

This year’s event took place in a new covered riding arena. The gathering was hosted by Jane Bistline and Jeri Caprio at a farm on Pippin Plover Road in Lake Worth.

Mary Stern with her dog, Daisy. (Photo by Dale King)
Veteran Frank Feiler with his service dog, Cadillac. (Photo by Dale King)
Patriotic jewelry on sale table at Horses & Hounds event. (Photo by Dale King)
Rabbi Ellen Zoskin of  Boca Raton conducts a blessing of the animals at the Horses & Hounds event. (Photo by Dale King)
One of Tri County Animal Rescue’s service trucks. (Photo by Dale King)
Loki, a border collie owned by Diane and David Israel of  Boca Raton, is decked out in his captain’s suit for the Horses and Hounds event. (Photo by Dale King)

