Hanley Foundation Appoints Lilly Davenport Chief Financial Officer

West Palm Beach, FL — West Palm Beach-based Hanley Foundation has announced that Lilly Davenport has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2023. A 20-year resident of Palm Beach County, Davenport has spent the last nine years in Austin, Texas, serving as CFO of MAP Health Management. Prior to that, she worked in public accounting and served as the Finance Director for Hanley Center and Hanley Center Foundation from 2009-2014.

“Lilly is an innovative finance professional, and we’re so thrilled she’s back in West Palm Beach,” said Chip James, Hanley Foundation Board Chairman. “Her multi-state, multi-entity healthcare industry experience will truly be invaluable as Hanley Foundation continues to expand.”

Davenport will oversee all financial aspects of Hanley Foundation, including accounting and financial reporting.

Davenport holds a Master’s degree in Accountancy from Nova Southeastern and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Florida International University

For more information, visit hanleyfoundation.org call 561-268-2355 or email info@hanleyfoundation.org.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs.For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter @hanleyfndn, and on Facebook and Instagram @HanleyFoundation.