Hanley Foundation 18th Annual Palm Beach Dinner a Huge Success

Jon Bon Jovi

Event Proceeds will benefit Lifesaving Programs and Scholarships

Palm Beach, FL More than 250 people attended Hanley Foundation’s 18th Annual Palm Beach Dinner on January 19th at the Sailfish Club in Palm Beach. The event raised more than $500,000 for the Foundation’s lifesaving programs, including the Lifesaver Scholarship Program, which provides treatment scholarships to people with Substance Use Disorders.

The highlight of the evening was Jon Bon Jovi surprising attendees by helping auction a case of Hampton Water, his signature wine; a signed guitar; and a photo op with the winner of the package, which raised $15,000.

“I’m just happy to be here to support the Hanley Foundation,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

Notable attendees included County Commissioner Marina Marino, State Attorney Dave Aronberg and New York Jets player Don Silvestri. Aronberg spoke during the live auction and helped auction off his “State Attorney for the Day” package.

“People from all walks of life suffer from substance use disorders,” said Jan Cairnes, CEO of Hanley Foundation. “Events like this are critical to help spread the message of hope and raise important funds that allow us to continue to expand our substance use prevention and recovery programs.”

This year’s chairpersons were Kelly Williams and Andrew Forsyth, longtime supporters of the organization. Forsyth is a member of the Hanley Foundation Board of Directors.

“We are passionate supporters of Hanley Foundation’s mission and are so grateful to everyone who attended and gave so generously,” said chairperson Andrew Forsyth. “Addiction robs people of their futures, and we want people suffering to know there IS a solution.”

Guests enjoyed a photo wall, welcome reception of passed hors d’oeuvres and mingled as they bid on one-of-a-kind silent auction items. The reception was followed by an elegant evening with an elaborate buffet, live entertainment, a silent auction and a call to the heart.

Substance Use Disorder survivor and Lifesaver Scholarship recipient Amy was featured in a video at the event in which she said, “Hanley is the whole reason I’m here. That scholarship literally did what it was called. It saved my life. Without that help, I would have continued drinking until I died.”

The Event’s Host Committee Included: Inger Anderson, Kent Anderson, Loy Anderson, Sissy Armstrong, Lyanne Azqueta, Fletcher Baker, Mary And Kane Baker, Blair And Kenny Beall, Nellie Benoit, Quinn And Whitmore Benoit, Jason Briggs, Kristina And Austin Bryan, Liza And Bob Calhoun, Briggs And Nicholas Coleman, Kim And Payson Coleman, Carissa And Nick Coniglio, Rachel And Steve Docekal, Denise And Dan Hanley, Conrad Hilton Jr., Gloria Kisel-Hollis, Anne Hurley, Liz Matthews And Chip James, Charlene And Richard Johnson, Susan And Mike Kirkpatrick, Ivey And Bobby Leidy, Stacey Leuliette, Sydney And Peter Mckelvy, Catherine Mcglennon, Dede And Laddy Merck, Whitney Miller, Lev Miller, Cat Miller, Joseph Monagal, The Honorable Danielle Moore, David G. Ober, Piper Quinn, Kelly And Joe Rooney, Eddie Schmidt And Ozzie Medeiros, Corey Saban, Sherrye Sammons, Wendy And Phil Scuderi, Jessica And Trent Swift, Fritz And Judy Van Der Grift, Joanie Van Der Grift, Melissa Varone, Juliet And Alex Warner, And Victoria Willard.

Sponsors for the event included: Origins Behavioral HealthCare, LLC, Hanley Family Foundation, FHE Health, Tampa General Hospital, Rebecca and Randall Doane, Berkshire Charitable Foundation, Cumberland Heights, Family First Adolescent Services, Guardian Recovery Network, Kelly Williams & Andrew Forsyth, Jorgensen Foundation, The Children’s Foundation, Waterfront Properties, Sydney & Peter McKelvy, Wilmington Trust, M & T Bank, Betsy & George G. Matthews, Sr., Integrity Billing, Retreat Behavioral Health, Sober Escorts, Gia Miami, Vita Recovery, Banyan Treatment Centers, Addison House, Image Skincare, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Lazarus Charitable Trust.

For more information, visit hanleyfoundation.org call 561-268-2355 or email events@hanleyfoundation.org.

About Hanley Foundation

Hanley Foundation envisions a world free of addiction, leading the way as the largest provider of grant-funded prevention education programs in the State of Florida. Hanley Foundation’s mission is to eliminate addiction through prevention, advocacy, treatment, and recovery support. In addition to offering recovery scholarships to those in need and facilitating trainings to identify the signs of substance misuse, the Foundation works to reduce stigma and inform policy through its advocacy efforts. Hanley Foundation educates, changes minds, and saves lives with its evidence-based programs proven through research to prevent and delay the use of alcohol and other drugs. For more information about Hanley Foundation, please visit hanleyfoundation.org or call 561-268-2355. Follow on Instagram and LinkedIn @HanleyFDN, and on Facebook and Twitter @HanleyFoundation.