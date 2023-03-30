Generous donation enhances support for Lynn’s International Programs & Services

Renowned philanthropist, world traveler and businesswoman Yvonne S. Boice, a true friend and supporter of Lynn University for decades, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13.

Boice was a champion of culture, the arts, education and Lynn. Boice’s impact was seen and experienced throughout campus, from the iconic Circle of Flags entrance—her idea for representing Lynn’s global student body and its more than 100 home nations—to the tranquil east terrace of the Christine E. Lynn University Center and the Yvonne S. Boice Box Office at the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center.

Most recently, Lynn recognized Boice and her husband, Al Zucaro, founder of World Trade Center Palm Beach, for their generous donation to support international learning experiences with an endowment for the Boice-Zucaro International Programs & Services office. The donation heightens the office’s visibility and increases Lynn’s ability to support both international students studying in Boca Raton as well as those preparing to study outside of the U.S.

Outside of the Boice-Zucaro International Programs & Services office, a large, high-definition screen highlights upcoming programs and serves as a reminder to visitors and prospective students that Lynn offers far-reaching academic experiences. A second screen recognizes Boice’s contributions.

Friends and local community members gathered to celebrate Boice’s life and her gracious contributions on Feb. 15. An internationally-inspired cocktail reception featured centerpieces that resembled the globe, an entryway of flags from countries where students can study abroad and music from Venezuela.

Beyond Boice’s legacy at Lynn, she led national and local fundraising efforts, having been honored with several prestigious awards for her tireless devotion to impactful causes. She received two honorary doctorate degrees and raised millions of dollars for philanthropic efforts across arts, culture, education, women’s rights and more. The entrepreneur also served as a board member on the Trust of the National Endowment of the Humanities and chaired Palm Beach State College’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) program.

Boice’s reputation for generating positive experiences for others are countless. Speaking of Lynn as a prime example, she simply said, “I’m so happy to contribute.”