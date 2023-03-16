From Heroics to Heartbreak: NBA Twitter Reacts as Steph Curry Scores 50 but Warriors Fall to Clippers

On a night when Stephen Curry dropped 50 points in a losing effort, NBA Twitter was abuzz with reactions to the Golden State Warriors’ defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Curry’s performance was nothing short of incredible, as he knocked down 10 three-pointers and shot 14-of-28 from the field. He also added 10 rebounds and 5 assists to his stat line. Despite his heroics, the Warriors ultimately fell short, losing to the Clippers by a score of 119-116.

NBA Twitter was quick to react to Curry’s performance, with many fans marveling at his otherworldly shooting ability. Some praised him as the greatest shooter of all time, while others debated whether he was the best player in the league.

Others focused on the Warriors’ overall performance, pointing out the team’s lack of depth and defensive struggles. Some fans expressed concern about the team’s playoff prospects, while others remained optimistic about their chances.

Meanwhile, Clippers fans celebrated their team’s victory and the performances of their own stars, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Many also took the opportunity to taunt Warriors fans and Curry supporters, emphasizing the importance of the win in the playoff race.

As the dust settled on a thrilling game, NBA Twitter remained divided on the significance of Curry’s 50-point outing. While some viewed it as a reminder of his greatness, others felt it was ultimately a hollow accomplishment without a victory to show for it. Regardless, it was clear that Curry’s performance had once again captivated the attention of basketball fans around the world.