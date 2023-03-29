Florida Community & Government Affairs Leader Joining Comcast

Michelle Oyola McGovern

West Palm Beach, FL – Comcast announced today that Michelle Oyola McGovern has joined the company as the new Vice President of Government Affairs for the Florida Region.

In this role, McGovern will lead the Florida Region Government Affairs team in fostering strategic relationships with local government officials and community leaders in Comcast’s service footprint throughout Florida as well as small portions of southeastern Georgia and Alabama.

“As one of the world’s largest media and technology companies, Comcast is responsible for products and services like high-speed internet that are becoming an increasingly important part of our daily lives. It is also a major employer and significant contributor to the economy in communities across Florida,” said McGovern. “In my new role, I am looking forward to utilizing my years of experience in the public sector as well as my passion for our communities to support Comcast’s business objectives and its place as a trusted community partner.”

McGovern will help spearhead Comcast’s work to bridge the digital divide by bringing its internet services to unconnected areas, including expansions as a part of the State’s Broadband Opportunity Program. Comcast was recently awarded grants to bring its Xfinity 10G network to unserved areas of the state.

McGovern will also continue Comcast’s long-standing commitment to digital inclusion in Florida through its signature digital equity program, Internet Essentials. Internet Essentials provides low-cost in-home internet access for qualified households plus multiple options to access online digital literacy and skills training. She will work with community partners to garner more visibility for the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Affordability Connectivity Program (ACP) in Florida, which allows qualified households to have the cost of their monthly home Internet service from Comcast paid for by the program’s monthly credit.

Prior to joining Comcast, McGovern was the Corporate Director of Government and Community Relations at Baptist Health South Florida since 2019. She also previously served as State Director for United States Senator Bill Nelson and has worked for the Florida Department of Children & Families, and the Florida Department of State. McGovern earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University.

She has been consistently recognized for her commitment and contributions to business and non-profit organizations throughout Palm Beach County and the state, including the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida, the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, SunFest, West Palm 100, Leadership Florida and the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches.