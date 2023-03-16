First C-USA Home Series for the Owls Softball

The Florida Atlantic University softball team has won nine of their last 10 games, including going 2-1 in its Conference USA season-opening road swing last weekend. FAU will look for more of the same this weekend in the Owls’ C-USA home-opening series, beginning 6 p.m. Friday versus Charlotte.

The Owls hold the all-time series at 18-11 and more specifically are 8-5 versus the 49ers in Paradise, but the recent contests have proven a little harder to earn. This year’s task will begin on Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m. The three-game series will continue on Saturday and Sunday, both scheduled for 1 p.m. All three will be featured on CUSA.tv and live stats for each can be found on fausports.com.

The Owls enter the series with three players hitting at a .300 or above clip. Sara Berthiaume leads the way at .346, but It is by the narrowest of margins with Cammeo Presutti batting .345, following an 8-17 performance at UAB. First baseman Zoey Jones rounds out the list at .329 and is second on the squad with six doubles. Freshman Jesiana Mora is just below with a .298 batting average, a team-leading three triples and is near the top of the leaders in each of the hitting categories. The power has come from Olivia Peterson and Riley Ennis, who each have two homer runs on the year, while Peterson has a team leading eight doubles and 18 RBI.

Gabby Sacco has proven to be an opposing foe in the circle, allowing just two runs, both earned in her last 32 innings of work. The sophomore holds a team-best 9-2 record while super senior Lynn Gardner comes into the weekend with a 6-3 record. Head coach Jordan Clark has used five pitchers this season and as a staff the Owls hold a 2.06 ERA, which ranks second in C-USA. The staff has combined for 114 strikeouts and has allowed 53 walks.

The first 100 Owl fans joining the team at the park on Friday and Saturday will receive a special giveaway, but remember don’t wear green.