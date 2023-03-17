Festival of the Arts Boca to Present Rescheduled Sergio Mendes Concert

Sergio Mendes

on Sunday, April 2

Boca Raton, FL – Festival of the Arts Boca will present the rescheduled Sergio Mendes concert at Florida Atlantic University’s Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium on Sunday, April 2 at 7 p.m.

Those who hold original tickets dated March 12 may use those for admission on April 2.

Tickets are still available at www.festivalboca.org or by calling 561-757-4762.

One common thread weaves throughout the staggeringly diverse tapestry of music that Sergio Mendes has created over his remarkable six-decade career: the spirit of joy.

Mendes made pioneering contributions to the foundations of Bossa Nova alongside the likes of Antonio Carlos Jobim, through the era-defining Latin-pop sound of his iconic group Brasil ’66. He is well known for his scintillating collaborations with jazz legends like Cannonball Adderley and Herbie Mann, and his chart-topping adult contemporary smash, “Never Gonna Let You Go.” Mendes’ 21st-century reinvention includes performances with the Black-Eyed Peas and John Legend, and his Oscar®-nominated theme song from the animated hit Rio.

Sponsors of the 17th Annual Festival of the Arts Boca include the City of Boca Raton, Boca Raton Magazine, Waterstone Resort & Marina and Wendy U. Larsen.

Established in 2007, Festival of the Arts BOCA was designed to promote the cultural arts and to enrich the quality of life of the residents of Boca Raton, North Broward and Palm Beach County through an extraordinary series of performing arts events and lectures every March. The Festival has received numerous awards, most recently being named the No. 1 cultural event in the “Top 10 Florida Events for 2022” by Social Magazine.

For more information, visit festivalboca.org or call 561-571-5270.