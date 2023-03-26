FAU Makes History: Owls Soar into First-Ever Final Four After Outlasting Kansas State in NCAA Tournament

Florida Atlantic University’s Owls are now headed to the Final Four for the first time in school history, following their hard-fought victory over Kansas State in the East Region final of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Despite committing 22 turnovers, the Owls managed to outlast the Wildcats and secure their place in the Final Four.

Led by Alijah Martin’s 17 points, then Bryan Greenlee with 16 and Vladislav Goldin with 14, the No. 9 seed Owls proved too much for No. 3 seed Kansas State, even with standout performances from Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson.

The Owls’ success marks a historic moment for the team and their fans, who can now look forward to seeing their team compete in the Final Four.