Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation Announces 2023 Women in Leadership Award Honorees

Keynote Speaker – Sylvie Légère

Palm Beach County, FL – The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, Inc. (EWPBF) will present its annual Women in Leadership Awards (WILA) at 12 p.m. on April 19, 2023, in the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

The highly distinguished Women in Leadership Awards is the premier recognition program in Palm Beach County, honoring local women who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments and displayed generosity of spirit, commitment to integrity and diversity, and genuine connectedness with others in the community.

Six local women will be honored for their outstanding accomplishments within the realms of volunteer, private, non-profit and public sector service, and an emerging leader also will be recognized. The 2023 WILA honorees are:

Volunteer Category:

Sophia Eccleston

Director Origination, NextEra Energy; Board President, Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, and

Charlotte Pelton

President and CEO, Charlotte Pelton and Associates Inc.

Private Category:

Barbara Cheives

President and CEO, Converge and Associates, LLC

Non-Profit Category:

Roberta “Robi” Jurney

Chief Executive Officer, Quantum Foundation

Public Sector Category:

Barbara McQuinn

School District of Palm Beach County Board Member, District 1

Emerging Leader:

Megan Richards Bob

Education and Family Literacy Director, Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

This season’s event also celebrates Executive Women of the Palm Beaches’s 40th year of empowering women to succeed and lead. It was founded in 1982 by senior professional and executive women in Palm Beach County to support and advance women in business and community leadership.

The keynote speaker will beSylvie Légère, an internationally recognized social entrepreneur, philanthropist, author and investor committed to civic engagement. Légère believes everyone is responsible for operating authentically and building strong, welcoming, and thriving communities.

The 2023 WILA Honorary Chair is Marti LaTour, and 2023 WILA Chair is Vicki Pugh. Sponsorship opportunities are available. To learn more,visit https://ewpb.org/wila-adwards or contact Foundation Manager Tara Laxer at info@ewpb.org or Vicki Pugh at Vpugh@advancementexperts.com.