Eagles Shake Up Defense by Releasing Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay After Three Seasons

The Philadelphia Eagles have made the surprising decision to release Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay after just three seasons with the team. Slay, who was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Detroit Lions in 2020, had been a key player on the team’s defense, making the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons with the team.

The move comes as a bit of a shock, as Slay had been widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league and had performed well during his time with the Eagles. However, with the team in the midst of a rebuild, it appears that they have decided to move on from the veteran cornerback and look to the future.

Slay had been a consistent presence on the Eagles defense, playing in all 16 games in each of his three seasons with the team. He recorded a total of four interceptions, 40 passes defensed, and 137 tackles during his time in Philadelphia. Slay’s ability to match up against some of the league’s top wide receivers made him an invaluable asset to the Eagles defense.

Despite Slay’s solid performance, the Eagles have decided to go in a different direction, likely with an eye toward freeing up salary cap space and bringing in younger players. It remains to be seen where Slay will land, but given his track record, it’s likely that there will be plenty of interest from other teams in need of a top-tier cornerback.

Overall, the decision to release Darius Slay is a bold move by the Eagles and one that will surely be debated by fans and analysts alike. While it’s never easy to let go of a talented player, it’s clear that the Eagles are committed to building for the future and are willing to make tough decisions to get there.