Disney Cruise Line Delivers Joy to Broward Health

Disney donates mobile movie theater, brings joy to Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center in collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Disney Cruise Line (DCL) and the nonprofit Starlight Children’s Foundation visited the Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center today to celebrate the arrival of a new mobile movie theater and distribute Disney-themed toys, games and Starlight Hospital Wear. Captain Minnie Mouse along with DCL cast and crew members added to the fun.

“We are very excited about the movie theater donation, which will help our child life team make hospital stays a little less stressful and scary for our pediatric patients,” said Heather Havericak, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital. “Our focus is always on delivering the best possible care with compassion.”

Disney’s legacy was built on support for kids and families. This donation is part of a global commitment to help reimagine the patient experience in children’s hospitals.

“A hospital stay can be stressful for children and their loved ones. That’s why Disney Cruise Line is proud to participate in this initiative to bring joy to children and families,” said Sharon Siskie, Senior Vice President & General Manager for Disney Cruise Line. “As we prepare to begin sailing from Port Everglades later this year, we welcome the opportunity to spread the magic of Disney in this community and throughout South Florida.”

The mobile movie theater offers patients and their families a place to create moments of joy and comfort while enjoying new releases and beloved classics through complimentary Disney+ access and Disney Movie Moments. The design of Disney’s mobile movie theaters is inspired by the cinema on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Resort in California.

Mobile theaters are proven to be versatile and straightforward to implement in a hospital setting. Easily moved throughout the hospital and compact enough to be stored away when not in use, the theaters help the hospital’s child life teams bring flexible entertainment and engagement opportunities to patients and their families.

Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health is centered on national standards and offers one of the most comprehensive pediatric programs in South Florida. The hospital is equipped with a Level 1 pediatric trauma center, Level 1 pediatric intensive care unit and a Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit.

In total, DCL is delivering five mobile movie theaters to children’s hospitals in port communities across the United States. In addition to the Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital, other locations include:

· Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

· Children’s Hospital New Orleans in New Orleans, La.

· Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, Calif.

· University of Texas Medical Branch Children’s Hospital in Galveston, Tex.

Walt Disney World Resort is delivering an additional six mobile movie theaters to children’s hospitals and nonprofit organizations throughout central and south Florida, with more deliveries to children’s care centers planned across the world in the coming months.

The mobile movie theater initiative continues Disney’s collaboration with Starlight Children’s Foundation to bring the positive power of Disney stories to children’s hospitals, including the Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital. Through this collaboration, children’s hospitals nationwide receive Disney-themed Starlight Hospital Wear, Disney care packages as well as toys and games. Used as engagement tools by child life specialists, these programs help young patients get through the stress of medical procedures and hospitalization.

“We’re honored and grateful to have a longstanding relationship with Disney in helping us achieve our mission of delivering happiness to seriously ill kids and their families,” said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children’s Foundation. “Together for over 20 years, we’ve been transforming the hospital experience through programs that entertain and provide comfort to kids at a time when they need it most.”

Disney Cruise Line: Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry, providing a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Today, Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its blueprint for family cruising with a fleet of five ships — the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish — and three more ships planned in 2024 and 2025. Guests can sail out of ports around the world on exciting itineraries to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Alaska and Europe, among others. The homeport for Disney Cruise Line remains Port Canaveral, Florida, where it has its own specially designed terminal. Disney Cruise Line will be sailing from its new terminal at Port Everglades later this year.

Starlight Children’s Foundation: Starlight Children’s Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that delivers happiness to seriously ill or injured children and their families. Since 1982, Starlight’s ground-breaking and innovative programs, like Starlight Hospital Wear, Starlight Gaming, and Starlight Virtual Reality, have impacted 21 million kids at more than 800 children’s hospitals across the U.S. To learn more and to help Starlight deliver happiness to seriously ill kids, visit www.starlight.org and follow Starlight on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Broward Health: Broward Health is a nationally recognized health system in South Florida. As one of the 10 largest public healthcare systems in the U.S., Broward Health boasts two trauma centers and virtually every health specialty, offering compassionate, personalized care across its four hospitals and more than 50 health centers and physician practices. As a leader in advanced healthcare for 85 years, Broward Health has a robust graduate education program and international services. For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org/.