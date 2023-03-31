DeGrom Unhappy With Rangers Debut Performance

Jacob deGrom, the two-time Cy Young Award winner and ace of the New York Mets, made his debut with the Texas Rangers recently, but the outing didn’t go quite as planned. Despite throwing five innings and allowing only one run, deGrom was reportedly “not thrilled” with his performance.

DeGrom, known for his competitive spirit and drive for excellence, has set high expectations for himself and is known for his consistent dominance on the mound. However, his first start with the Rangers didn’t live up to those standards, leaving him disappointed.

In a post-game interview, deGrom acknowledged that he struggled with his command and was frustrated with the one run he allowed, despite the fact that the Rangers went on to win the game. “I want to be perfect out there,” he said, “and tonight I wasn’t.”

While deGrom’s disappointment is understandable, his talent and track record suggest that he is more than capable of bouncing back and returning to his dominant form. His competitiveness and drive to succeed will undoubtedly motivate him to work even harder in the coming weeks and deliver the kind of performances that have made him one of the best pitchers in baseball.