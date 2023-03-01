Curaleaf Opens New Cannabis Dispensary in Boca Raton

Curaleaf, one of the largest cannabis dispensary chains in the United States, has opened a new location in Boca Raton, Florida. The new dispensary is located at 19631 State Road 7.

Curaleaf is committed to providing high-quality cannabis products that are rigorously tested for purity and potency. The company works with local growers and manufacturers to ensure that its products are sourced from the best possible suppliers. The Boca Raton dispensary is staffed by knowledgeable budtenders who can help customers find the right products for their needs.

“We’re thrilled to bring Curaleaf’s wide range of high-quality cannabis products to Boca Raton,” said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf. “Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and education to all our patients and customers.”

Curaleaf offers a wide range of cannabis products, including flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. The company also offers online ordering and curbside pickup for customers who prefer a contactless shopping experience.

Florida legalized medical cannabis in 2016, and the state has since become one of the largest medical cannabis markets in the country. The industry is expected to continue growing in Florida as more patients become eligible for medical cannabis and as the state considers legalizing recreational cannabis.

For customers in Boca Raton, Curaleaf’s new dispensary provides a convenient and reliable source of high-quality cannabis products. Whether you’re a medical cannabis patient or a recreational user, Curaleaf has something to offer. With its commitment to quality and customer service, the company is sure to become a favorite among cannabis users in Boca Raton and beyond.