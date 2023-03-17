Chamber honors Andrea Virgin, Ananya Soni, with special business awards

By Dale King

The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce honored two exceptional businesswomen with special honors at the 17th annual Diamond Award Luncheon held last month at the Woodfield Country Club, with hundreds of guests in attendance.

This year, Chamber members were excited to gather and honor Andrea Virgin, owner of Virgin Design, as the 2023 Diamond Award Recipient. Virgin, a professional ballerina turned land development engineer, is a native from Boca Raton.

Leah Gonzalez (2022 PEARL Award recipient) and Ananya Soni (2023 PEARL Award recipient) Sherese James-Grow (YEA! program manager) and Ananya Soni (2023 PEARL Award recipient) Troy McLellan, president of the Boca Raton Chamber and Andrea Virgin (2023 DIAMOND Award recipient) From left, Victoria Rixon, Jackie Reeves, Donna Biase, Barbara Cambria, Andrea Virgin, Clara Bennett, Margaret Mary Shuff, Sophia Eccleston From left, Troy McLellan, Andrea Virgin, Victoria Rixon

Virgin also co-founded and sits as chairman of the board of the Center for Arts & Innovation proposed for the north end of Mizner Park in Boca Raton. Virgin has served in leadership roles with Ballet Theatre and the Cornell University Alumni Association and has dedicated her time and resources to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the George Snow Scholarship Fund.

In addition to celebrating Ms. Virgin, the Chamber announced the recipient of the Pearl Award, an honor given to a young female who is a graduate of the Boca Chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA).

The 2023 Pearl Award recipient was Ananya Soni, owner and founder of Cosmic Child. A young and upcoming jewelry designer with roots in India, she upcycles old jewelry and also designs new jeweled items.

This young woman is achieving success and shines bright as a rising star in the community. The award celebrates an individual that we the Chamber believes stands out as a pearl of potential in the next generation of business leaders.

For 17 years, the Chamber has presented the Diamond Award to the following deserving women: Mary Wong (2007), Rocki Rockingham (2008), Victoria Rixon (2009), Cheryl Budd (2010), Margaret Mary Shuff (2011), Dr. Marta Rendon (2012), Jackie Reeves (2013), Yvonne Boice (2014), Mary Sol Gonzalez (2015), Susan Saturday (2017), Barbara Cambia (2018), Ethel Isaacs Williams (2019), Clara Bennett (2020), Sophia Eccleston (2021) and Donna Biase (2022).

