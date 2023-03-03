BRAA Receives Corporate Community Service Award for its Commitment to Local Education 

L-R: Georgia Williams, Scott Kohut – Deputy Director Boca Raton Airport Authority, Clara Bennett – Executive Director Boca Raton Airport Authority, Lisa Kaufman – Vice-Chair of the Board of the George Snow Scholarship Fund, and Tim Snow – President of the George Snow Scholarship Fund

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Airport Authority (BRAA) has been awarded the Corporate Community Service Award by the George Snow Scholarship Fund, honoring the airport’s commitment and contributions to the students of Palm Beach County.

The George Snow Scholarship Fund is a non-profit organization that provides financial aid and resources to students pursuing higher education in Palm Beach County, and a stated mission to “ensure that no student is deprived of an education.”

The Corporate Community Service Award is presented to organizations and businesses that have strongly demonstrated a similar dedication to local students, through both their independent community initiatives as well as in support of the George Snow Scholarship Fund itself.

The BRAA has been a long-time supporter of the Scholarship Fund and its noble mission and was grateful for the recognition signified by the award.

“We are honored to receive the Corporate Community Service Award from the George Snow Scholarship Fund,” said Clara Bennett, the Executive Director of the BRAA. “We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of students in our community and will continue to support this wonderful organization to help make college dreams a reality for our local students.”

In addition to their contributions and support of the George Snow Scholarship Fund, the BRAA established the Boca Raton Airport Scholarship in 2017, which provides financial aid to Palm Beach County students pursuing careers in aviation and aerospace.

The award was presented at the “2023 Rhinestone Cowboy” Ball, a country-themed fundraising event, which featured – among a variety of cowboy boots and rhinestone-studded ballroom attire – live entertainment, an auction of exclusive VIP experiences, a $5,000 raffle, and more.

Most significantly, the successful event provided an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate a cause close to the hearts of many of Palm Beach residents: helping the future leaders of South Florida achieve their academic ambitions and professional potential.

About the Boca Raton Airport and the Airport Authority:

The Boca Raton Airport is a general aviation transport facility, publicly owned by the State of Florida. The Airport serves the corporate, recreational and flight training needs of the community, averaging over 80,000 operations annually. The Airport is governed by the Boca Raton Airport Authority; a seven-member board.