Boca West Children’s Foundation’s 11th Annual $100,000 Golf Challenge Will Raise Funds for Local Children’s Charity Partners  

Boca Raton, FL – Children’s charities throughout Palm Beach County will be granted funds raised from the Boca West Children’s Foundation (BWCF) 11th Annual $100,000 Golf Challenge. The daylong event, which is almost sold out, including brunch, golf, a cocktail reception, and dinner, takes place on Monday, March 27 at Boca West Country Club. Nonprofits who have foursomes playing will receive a portion of the $100,000.

Funds from the golf challenge support participating charities such as Boca Helping Hands to grow its BHH Backpacks Program, which has provided weekend meals to food-insecure elementary students; as well as the Fuller Center’s family empowerment team, early education programs, elementary, afterschool, and teen programs that benefit over 700 hundred children and their families. Over 30 non-profits helping children benefit from the Golf Challenge.

More than 400 golfers will have the opportunity to play on courses that have been ranked among the best in the world, alongside St. Andrews, Pine Valley, Pebble Beach and Pinehurst. The Golf Challenge is expected to sell out.

Individual tickets are $750 and include brunch, one duck and the cocktail reception, with funds benefitting more than 30 participating local children’s charities. Charities will vie for a portion of the $100,000 awarded during the tournament. Each charity will receive between $3,000 and $15,000 depending on its team’s placement. Over the past 13 years, The Foundation has granted more than $18 million for projects that serve at-risk youth.

“The golf challenge is an annual fundraiser and so many people from the community participate in our shared effort to support local kids,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of Boca West Children’s Foundation. “We expect, once again, that the event will sell out. Non-golfers can support the effort and join in the fun by attending the cocktail reception and dinner.”

The event takes place at Boca West Country Club, 20583 Boca West Drive, Boca Raton, and begins at 11 a.m. for registration and brunch. A duck drop will be held at 12:45 when hundreds of plastic yellow ducks will be dropped from a crane for a chance to win $2500. No ducks will be hurt. Golf play begins at 1 p.m. The Golf Challenge will be followed by a 5:30 p.m. cocktail reception, dinner and live auction. Individual tickets are $750 and include one duck. Tickets to the dinner are $150. Additional individual ducks for the drop are $50.

Sponsors include Ronnie and Allen Flicker, Sandra and Arthur Tauber, Hotwire Communications, Barbara and Dr. Donald Janower, AW Property Co, The Related Companies and Fidelity Investments.

Other sponsors include Berman Law Group, Brown & Brown Insurance, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Phyllis & Howard Boilen, Sensus Healthcare, NCCI, Sky Alpha Advisors, Bob Friedman, AdvancedEV, Education Foundation of Palm Beach County, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, Integrated Dermatology, David Friedman, Republic National Distributing Company, Sharyn and Stuart Frankel, Berman Law, DSM Capital, Moss Construction Management, Shelly and Arthur Adler, Diane, Joel Macher and Jane and Richard Zenker, Barbara and David Hoffman, Ellen and Ken Schwebel, Eric Diton–The Wealth Alliance, Pearl and Jeff Greenfield and Muriel and Bert Brodsky, Fifth Third Bank, Boca Helping Hands–Gary Peters Family Foundation, MBA Development Group, Government Law Group and DSM Capital Partners.

Visit Bocawestfoundation.org to purchase tickets and ducks and learn about sponsorship opportunities.

About Boca West Children’s Foundation

The Boca West Foundation was launched in 2010 and came about as a desire by the thousands of volunteers from the Boca West Country Club to give back to children in Palm Beach County. The Foundation’s mission is to identify and fund projects to assist children and their families in need in the area. Since its inception, the Foundation has granted more than $18 million for specific programs for more than 30 charities.

For more information, visit www.bocawestfoundation.org, call 561-488-6980 or email foundation@bocawestcc.org.