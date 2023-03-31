Boca Stage and MNM Theater Company join forces for 2023-2024 season

By Dale King

Two of the most well-respected producers in South Florida, Keith Garsson (Boca Stage) and Marcie Gorman (MNM Theater Company), announce they have entered into a one-year agreement to produce four plays together at the Sol Theater in Boca.

They said the 2023/2024 season will bring an entertaining mix of dramas and comedies to the stage, providing a dynamic opportunity for acclaimed professionals to collaborate. Subscriptions are currently available at the website www.bocastage.net or by calling 561-300-0152.

“Marcie and I have been friends for years, and we have always talked about working together on a project in a way that uses our combined our strengths and allows us to grow creatively,” said Garsson. “We finally determined that this was the season to join forces and produce an extraordinary season.”

Boca Stage has garnered years of critical praise for its edgy, provocative new works, but during this current season, their foray into comedy was met with a tremendously positive response, which expanded their fan base and influenced the current season, said Garsson.

MNM has received accolades since 2014 for their top-quality musical theatre productions and will be continuing to captivate audiences with shows including the delightfully naughty Disenchanted at The Rinker Playhouse in the Kravis Center. The duo will divide some duties, for example. Gorman will manage set design and construction, while sharing other responsibilities including casting.

“Our objectives, our vision, and our missions are very much alike,” said Gorman. “We aim to produce top-quality professional theatre, using Florida talent – on stage and behind the scenes, and to provide our audiences with live theatre that enriches and inspires. In a post-Covid world, partnering affords us a wonderful opportunity that will benefit us both.”

The joint venture will open in December with a 2013 update of Wait Until Dark the classic thriller. The update moves the play back to 1944 from the 1960s while tightening up the story.

The season continues in January with The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess, a hard-hitting drama about a college professor and her student who explode into a passionate confrontation over race, power, privilege and the American Revolution.

Two different comedies follow: Boeing Boeing, the classic 1960s farce about a lothario juggling three different flight attendants as the jet-age comes about and America’s Sexiest Couple by Ken Levine, a staff writer for M*A*S*H which has two sitcom stars from the 1990s reunite in present day for the death of their producer.

As Marcie and Keith will act as co-producers for all four shows, Genie Croft and Keith will continue to share directing chores.

Subscriptions may be purchased at www.bocastage.net, by calling (561) 300-0152 or by sending an email to boxoffice@bocastage.net. Performances will continue to follow the three-weekend runs of Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm

A subscription price of between $140 and $200 (depending on the performance day of week) is now available. Front row seating is available for an additional premium.

The Sol Theatre is located at 3333 N Federal Highway in Boca Raton.