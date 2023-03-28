Boca Raton Public Library Presents the Art Exhibit, “Acrylics and Watercolor Landscapes” by Charlotte Maloney

March 27–May 12, 2023, Downtown Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Downtown Library in Boca Raton presents a new art exhibit, “Acrylics and Watercolor Landscapes,” by Charlotte Maloney. A long-time art educator with a Master’s of Art in Education from Florida Atlantic University, Maloney says, “At a time when we are pressured with so much negativity and stress, I want my work to remind my audience about a sense of hope and peace in nature.”

Maloney is a professional fine artist experienced in various types of media, including painting, sculpture, mixed media, book arts, photography and enamels. Her themes include landscapes, portraits and abstract expressionism. A graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York City, her work has been displayed all over Florida. Says Maloney, “My art is an adventure. I never know where it will take me.” Learn more about her work at www.charlottemaloneyartist.com.

“Acrylics and Watercolor Landscapes,” a free exhibit, will run from March 27–May 12, 2023, in the lobby of the Downtown Library at 400 NW 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton.