BOCA RATON GARDEN CLUB GENERAL MEETING HELD ON TUESDAY, APRIL 4, 2023

The Boca Raton Garden Club will hold its General Meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 1PM in the BRGC clubhouse, 4281 NW 3rd Ave. Boca Raton. Rosemarie Zannino Law a Historical Dramatist, Actress and Poet will present “A Visit from Gardener Emily Dickinson”, in honor of National Poetry Month. This meeting is Free and open to the public.

The Boca Raton Garden Club has a long history of supporting the Boca community with scholarships and junior gardening programs for local students and Garden Therapy for senior citizens at FAU’s Memory and Wellness Center. Funds from Club events are also used to send students and counselors from Boca schools to Camp Wekiva nature camp each year. For more information on the Boca Raton Garden Club, please visit www.bocaratongardenclub.org or call 561-395-9376.