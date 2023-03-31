Boca Beat, 03/31/2023
- South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, The Symphonia, held a reception prior to a special performance that was added to the ‘Inspired Naturally’ 2022-2023 Concert Season. On February 27, The Symphonia showed the award-winning film, Terra Nostra, while simultaneously performing the film’s powerful musical score live.
- Renowned philanthropist, world traveler and businesswoman Yvonne S. Boice, a true friend and supporter of Lynn University for decades, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13. Boice was a champion of culture, the arts, education and Lynn. Boice’s impact was seen and experienced throughout campus, from the iconic Circle of Flags entrance—her idea for representing Lynn’s global student body and its more than 100 home nations—to the tranquil east terrace of the Christine E. Lynn University Center and the Yvonne S. Boice Box Office at the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center.
- Joanna McClelland Glass’ Trying, a huge hit for Palm Beach Dramaworks in 2007, has been added to the company’s 2023-24 schedule, replacing Lynn Nottage’s Crumbs from the Table of Joy as the final play of the season. Trying, which runs from May 24-June 9, 2024, is a memory play based on the playwright’s stint as secretary to Francis Biddle, who served as Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s attorney general and later was a judge at the Nuremberg trials.
- Palm Beach State College Dr. Floyd F. Koch Honors College student John Stella has been named a 2023 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar. He will receive a $1,250 scholarship and a commemorative medallion.
- The Invading Sea, an award-winning website featuring content on climate change in Florida, now has a new home at Florida Atlantic University. The Invading Sea was founded in 2018 as a collaboration among the editorial boards of the Miami Herald, Palm Beach Post and Sun Sentinel, with Miami-based public radio station WLRN serving as a news partner. The site will continue to be a nonpartisan source for news and opinion pieces about climate change and other environmental issues in Florida at FAU, while expanding its focus to include more educational content.
- Lynn University announced former Founding Dean of Apple University and current Honor Education Founder and CEO Joel Podolny, Ph.D., will serve as keynote speaker during its annual commencement ceremony at the Palm Beach County Convention Center on Thursday, May 4.
- How can organizations use data to measure and maximize their impact? Dr. Karline Prophete, interim director of the Barbara Carey-Shuler Equity Institute at Palm Beach State College, shared insights into the methods used to assess student outcomes during the latest episode of the Florida College Access Network’s Summit Speaker Series podcast.
- Josh Wigley, 13 of Boca Raton, spent the evening cooking dinner…but not for his own family. On his own, the aspiring chef and current sixth grader, prepared a meal for a family he has never met before. That family is part of Family Promise – which provides shelter, food, and support as families transition to sustainable independence.
- Today was not just a “lucky” day. It was a testament to the perseverance and accomplishments of Florida Atlantic University ’s soon-to-be physicians – 100 percent of the class of 2023 matched for residency placement in post-graduate training programs. Along with thousands of other fourth-year medical students around the nation, the Schmidt College of Medicine ’s class of 2023 opened their sealed envelopes at noon on this “Match Day,” and learned where they will fulfill their dreams for medical residency training.
- The Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, Inc. (EWPBF) will present its annual Women in Leadership Awards (WILA) at 12 p.m. on April 19, 2023, in the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The highly distinguished Women in Leadership Awards is the premier recognition program in Palm Beach County, honoring local women who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishments and displayed generosity of spirit, commitment to integrity and diversity, and genuine connectedness with others in the community.
- Comcast announced today that Michelle Oyola McGovern has joined the company as the new Vice President of Government Affairs for the Florida Region. In this role, McGovern will lead the Florida Region Government Affairs team in fostering strategic relationships with local government officials and community leaders in Comcast’s service footprint throughout Florida as well as small portions of southeastern Georgia and Alabama.
- The Downtown Library in Boca Raton presents a new art exhibit, “Acrylics and Watercolor Landscapes,” by Charlotte Maloney. A long-time art educator with a Master’s of Art in Education from Florida Atlantic University, Maloney says, “At a time when we are pressured with so much negativity and stress, I want my work to remind my audience about a sense of hope and peace in nature.”
