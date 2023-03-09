Battle of the Titans: Top Golfers Clash at 2023 Players Championship

Welcome to the 2023 Players Championship! The PGA Tour’s flagship event is underway at the iconic TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, and we’ve got you covered with live updates, golf scores, and comprehensive coverage of Round 1.

The leaderboard is already shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with many of the world’s top golfers jostling for position at the top of the standings. Defending champion Justin Thomas got off to a solid start, carding a 3-under 69 to finish the day in a tie for fifth place. Meanwhile, current World No. 1 Jon Rahm looked equally impressive, firing a 4-under 68 to sit in a tie for second place.

But it’s the veteran Spaniard Sergio Garcia who currently leads the way after a scintillating opening round. The 2017 Masters champion produced a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take a two-shot lead heading into Day 2. Fellow Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello is hot on his heels, however, after a 4-under 68 put him in a tie for second place alongside Rahm.

American duo Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa also made their presence felt on Day 1, with both players shooting 3-under 69s to finish in a tie for fifth place alongside Thomas and several others.

Of course, there’s still a long way to go in this tournament, and anything can happen over the next three days. But with so many of the game’s biggest names in the mix, it’s shaping up to be a thrilling weekend of golf at TPC Sawgrass.

Stay tuned for more live updates and scores as the action unfolds, and be sure to follow all of the latest news and analysis from the 2023 Players Championship right here.