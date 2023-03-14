AT&T Connected Learning Center Opens at The Salvation Army NW Community Center to Help Bridge the Digital Divide 

West Palm Beach, FL – A new AT&T Connected Learning Center at The Salvation Army NW Community Center is helping bridge the digital divide in Palm Beach County by providing internet access and educational tools for youth, families, and seniors.

“We are grateful to AT&T for their generous support which will allow us to offer more programming opportunities at our NW Community Center. Corporate supporters like AT&T are vital to our efforts to provide hope to those in the community who need it,” said Major James (Chip) Hall, Area Commander of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County. “We are pleased to have these new computers as we continue to pilot new educational programs for our Palm Beach Community.”

As part of AT&T’s 3 year $2 billion commitment made in 2021 to address the digital divide, the goal of the center is to encourage more community members to get connected through free access to the internet and education resources that teach the value of broadband and how to use it safely and effectively.

“At AT&T, we are proud to provide connectivity, digital tools and educational resources that give Palm Beach County residents the opportunity to succeed today and tomorrow. AT&T’s investment in the Connected Learning Center at The Salvation Army NW Community Center directly reflects our commitment to helping bridge the digital divide and making an impact in the communities we serve,” said Joe York, president, AT&T Gulf States. “The Connected Learning Center will help equip South Florida youth, families and seniors with the resources they need to strengthen digital literacy skills, apply for jobs or access healthcare.”

The new center will help to bridge the digital divide by providing free access to a range of digital resources all under one roof, including: high-speed AT&T Fiber internet, Wi-Fi, Dell Technologies computers – as well free education resources, tutoring and mentoring from AT&T employees. As part of its ongoing commitment to championing digital inclusion for underserved communities, Dell Technologies donated Dell OptiPlex computers and Dell monitors which feature integrated audio and webcams to support virtual learning. Additionally, World Wide Technology, a Black-owned company and the largest minority supplier of IT services globally, is providing configuration and installation services.

For more information on AT&T Connected Learning, visit att.com/connectedlearning.

For more information about The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, please visit: https://salvationarmyflorida.org/westpalmbeach. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army (established in 1865) is one of the most significant global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities worldwide. The Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need. The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County has helped countless individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T – AT&T is committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities, and improving lives. As part of our companywide $2 billion commitment from 2021 to 2023 to address the digital divide, the company launched AT&T Connected Learning to invest in connectivity and technology, digital literacy and education solutions to help today’s learners succeed inside and outside of the classroom. Since 2008, we’ve committed to programs that help millions of students across all 50 states and around the world, particularly those in