American Heritage Schools’ Class of 2023 Shines Bright with 23 Presidential Scholar Nominees

American Heritage Schools has recently announced that 23 students from the Class of 2023 have been nominated for the prestigious Presidential Scholars award, with 16 of them from the Broward Campus and seven from the Palm Beach Campus. American Heritage Schools is widely recognized as the No.1 ranked PK3 through 12 college preparatory schools in the United States, according to Niche. Furthermore, the school’s combined total of 86 National Merit Scholars semifinalists has made it the No.1 and No.2 high schools in the state of Florida.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars program is an extremely distinguished recognition awarded to graduating high school seniors who have achieved exceptional academic success. American Heritage Schools’ two campuses have produced 11% of all Presidential Scholar Candidates in Florida, with the Broward Campus being the No.1 school in the state with the highest number of Presidential Scholar candidates, and the Palm Beach Campus being the No.1 school in Palm Beach County and the No.2 private school in Florida with the highest number of Presidential Scholar candidates.

Dr. Doug Laurie, the president of American Heritage Schools, expressed his pride in the students who have achieved this incredible honor. He highlighted that being a Presidential Scholar is one of the highest academic honors that a student can achieve.

The United States Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor the most distinguished graduating high school seniors. The program has since been extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in visual, creative, and performing arts and those who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

The Commission on Presidential Scholars will review the applications of approximately 650 semifinalists and select 161 outstanding students to receive the nation’s highest scholastic honor based on their academic success, artistic excellence, essays, school evaluations, transcripts, evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

U.S. Presidential Scholars are honored during the National Recognition Program in Washington D.C. every June. During a White House-sponsored ceremony, they are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion, which commemorates their outstanding achievement. The announcement has filled the American Heritage Schools community with pride and excitement, and we wish the best of luck to all the students nominated for this prestigious award.