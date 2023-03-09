9th Annual Brain Bowl Luncheon was a SUPER BOWL Event! 

COMMITTEE

Boca Raton, FL – BRAIN BOWL EVENTS, INC., a volunteer-based non-profit organization, led by Attorney, PAMELA HIGER-POLANI, helps increase awareness and funds for those living with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s & the 100 types of dementia in our community. Hosted on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with PAT DEAN as the Honorary Chairperson, and with over 900 people in attendance, the 9th Annual Brain Bowl Luncheon, held at Boca West Country Club, with medical expert, Dr. Chris Nowinski, as the Keynote Speaker.

Dr. Nowinski is the CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and a social entrepreneur leading a global conversation on concussions, CTE, and the future of sports. An All-Ivy Harvard football player-turned WWE professional wrestler-turned neuroscientist, Dr. Nowinsk discovered the sports concussion crisis the hard way when

a kick to the chin ended his career. His own personal struggle with post-concussion syndrome sent him on a journey through which he exposed a global public health issue that is only beginning to be understood. Fascinating!!

In addition to supporting other non-profits addressing dementia, including the ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION, the volunteer committee pledged this year a $100,000 commitment to the BRAIN BOWL PROJECT, an intergenerational community room for the FULLER CENTER & VOLEN CENTER, in which seniors and children can interact, play, thrive and enhance each other’s lives!

Dedication was made, in loving memory, to many of the community members and leaders who died recently to this horrific disease, such as former Boca Raton Mayor, SUSAN WHELCHEL; STEVEN SAUL RUBIN; SHEILA MURIEL ORLEANS; LILLIAN MEERSAND COHN; REVA ROGOFF; BRIGITTE NICOLE GALGUT; TED FERTEL; and NORMAN PERRY ISLER.

Many thanks to our numerous Supporters and Sponsors!

Donations can still be made by visiting the charity website:

www.BrainBowlEvents.org or contact Pamela Higer-Polani, Esq., the Founder and Chair of this Event at (561) 496-4222 or Pamela@LawPHP.com .

Thank You So Much For Your Generosity !!

BRAIN BOWL EVENTS, INC. is a tax-exempt 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization. ein# 83-0638602. state a n18000005051. registration #ch7588. a copy of the official

registration and financial information may be obtained from the division

of consumer services by calling toll-free (800) 435- 7352 within the state or

by visiting https://www.floridaconsumerhelp.com. registration does not imply

endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the state. the boca raton

brain bowl receives 100% of each contribution with 0% retained by a

professional solicitor.