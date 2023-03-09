Published On: Tue, Mar 28th, 2023

9th Annual Brain Bowl Luncheon was a SUPER BOWL Event! 

Boca Raton, FL – BRAIN BOWL EVENTS, INC., a volunteer-based non-profit organization, led by  Attorney, PAMELA HIGER-POLANI, helps increase awareness and funds for those  living with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s & the 100 types of dementia in our community.  Hosted on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with PAT DEAN as the Honorary Chairperson, and with  over 900 people in attendance, the 9th Annual Brain Bowl Luncheon, held at Boca  West Country Club, with medical expert, Dr. Chris Nowinski, as the Keynote Speaker. 

Dr. Nowinski is the CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation and a social  entrepreneur leading a global conversation on concussions, CTE, and the future of  sports. An All-Ivy Harvard football player-turned WWE professional wrestler-turned  neuroscientist, Dr. Nowinsk discovered the sports concussion crisis the hard way when  

a kick to the chin ended his career. His own personal struggle with post-concussion  syndrome sent him on a journey through which he exposed a global public health issue  that is only beginning to be understood. Fascinating!!  

In addition to supporting other non-profits addressing dementia, including the  ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION, the volunteer committee pledged this year a $100,000  commitment to the BRAIN BOWL PROJECT, an intergenerational community room for  the FULLER CENTER & VOLEN CENTER, in which seniors and children can interact,  play, thrive and enhance each other’s lives!  

Dedication was made, in loving memory, to many of the community members  and leaders who died recently to this horrific disease, such as former Boca Raton  Mayor, SUSAN WHELCHEL; STEVEN SAUL RUBIN; SHEILA MURIEL ORLEANS;  LILLIAN MEERSAND COHN; REVA ROGOFF; BRIGITTE NICOLE GALGUT; TED  FERTEL; and NORMAN PERRY ISLER. 

Many thanks to our numerous Supporters and Sponsors! 

Donations can still be made by visiting the charity website: 

www.BrainBowlEvents.org or contact Pamela Higer-Polani, Esq., the Founder and Chair  of this Event at (561) 496-4222 or Pamela@LawPHP.com . 

Thank You So Much For Your Generosity !! 

