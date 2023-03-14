14th Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities Welcomes Back Friends and Partners

ADF Board President Christopher Noe, Mayor Scott Singer, Councilwoman Yvette Drucker

Nation’s largest, FREE, one-day event for people with disabilities–both seen and unseen—returned to Boca Raton on March 4, 2023, now known as “Jay and Lowell Van Vechten” Day

Boca Raton, FL – On March 4, 2023, cars lined up to enter Spanish River Park to welcome back the 14th Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities – the nation’s largest, free, one-day event for people with disabilities, both seen and unseen.

After a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic and its surge, the Bash was warmly greeted by thousands of returning families, vendors, partners, boat captains, costumed characters, performers and volunteers. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer took the stage to proclaim March 4, 2023, as “Jay and Lowell Van Vechten Day,” in memory of the Bash’s late co-founder Jay, and his wife and ADF Co-Founder and Honorary Bash Co-Chair Lowell.

“This Bash was never just for Jay or for me; it was and continues to be for everyone,” Lowell said. “It’s special because it welcomes everyone to enjoy the day. It’s an event about acceptance and inclusion and love. It’s literally a labor of love.”

Presented by the American Disabilities Foundation (ADF), the Bash also welcomed back Kechi Okwuchi, a Nigerian American singer, motivational speaker and now author. Okwuchi headlined the Bash in 2018 and 2019, after becoming a finalist on the 12th season of America’s Got Talent in 2017. Her disabilities were sustained after she survived the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash on Dec. 10, 2005. Okwuchi suffered severe third-degree burns all over her body. To date, she has endured more than 100 surgeries. At the 2023 Bash, she performed and signed her book, “More Than My Scars.”

The 14th Annual Bash also welcomed back singer Kellye Cash, who performed and served as Honorary Mistress of Ceremonies.

Lowell and Dr. Christopher Noe, ADF board president and Bash executive director, presented an honorary memorial to Casey Kolp, in memory of her daughter, Deanna Pardo, who was a beloved Bash committee member and ambassador.

Special thanks to the Bash’s generous sponsors Firestone Family Pay it Forward Fund, The Schmidt Family Foundation, Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton, Harcourt M. & Virginia W Sylvester Foundation, City of Boca Raton, FL Government, Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Royal Palm Hearing Aid Centers, Signia Hearing, Landegger Charitable Trust, Stand Among Friends, PepsiCo, Frito-Lay, McDonald’s, Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, Sunbelt Rentals, Jerry’s Artarama, Trader Joe’s, Flakowitz Boynton, CNoeLimits, LLC, FASTSIGNS, and Dr. Christopher A Noe.

ABOUT THE BOATING & BEACH BASH FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES:

The Bash was started in 2009 as an event hosted by the City of Boca Raton Advisory Board for People with Disabilities. The City relinquished the Bash in 2011 to the management of the late Executive Director Jay Van Vechten and his wife, Lowell. Since then, through community support and donations, the couple and the Bash’s planning committee have pushed the event’s growth beyond wildest expectations. The Bash grew to become the largest, free, wholly disability-friendly event in the country with a full schedule of entertainment, recreation, boat rides, beach access, vendors, exhibitions, workshops and food in the nation. It has also become a Spring Break destination event in South Florida. Learn more at www.boatingbeachbash.com