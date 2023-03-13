13 Year Old From Boca Raton Prepares Meals for Homeless Family

Josh Wigley

Boca Raton, FL – Josh Wigley, 13 of Boca Raton, spent the evening cooking dinner…but not for his own family. On his own, the aspiring chef and current sixth grader, prepared a meal for a family he has never met before. That family is part of Family Promise – which provides shelter, food, and support as families transition to sustainable independence.

Josh is one of six kids from B’nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton, who have volunteered to cook, bake and prepare dinners, snacks and other meals this week for Family Promise of South Palm Beach County. Learn more about Family Promise at https://www.familypromisespbc.org.

“I like being able help to people and cooking is one of my favorite things to do. I just wanted to help whoever I can in whatever way I can,” Josh said. Josh prepared lasagna, garlic bread, barbecue chicken, Caesar salad, and dessert for the family.

As Summer Faerman, Director of the TLC Program at B’nai Torah Congregation, added: “Giving to those you do not know, and who don’t know you is the highest form of giving. And that is what Josh did today.”