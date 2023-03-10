10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton – The Capital Grille

Boca Raton is a city in South Florida that is known for its beautiful beaches, upscale shopping, and diverse culinary scene. With a wide variety of restaurants offering cuisines from all over the world, it can be tough to choose where to dine out. To help you make your decision, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton based on online reviews and ratings.

The Capital Grille is an upscale steakhouse that offers premium cuts of beef and seafood. The menu is classic and traditional, with favorites like filet mignon, lobster bisque, and crème brûlée. The wine list is also extensive, and the staff is happy to help you choose the perfect pairing.