10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton – Tanzy

Boca Raton is a city in South Florida that is known for its beautiful beaches, upscale shopping, and diverse culinary scene. With a wide variety of restaurants offering cuisines from all over the world, it can be tough to choose where to dine out. To help you make your decision, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton based on online reviews and ratings.

Tanzy is a modern Italian restaurant that serves handmade pasta, wood-fired pizza, and creative cocktails. The menu changes seasonally, so there is always something new to try. The ambiance is stylish and upscale, and the outdoor patio is perfect for people-watching.