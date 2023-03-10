10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton – Prezzo

Boca Raton is a city in South Florida that is known for its beautiful beaches, upscale shopping, and diverse culinary scene. With a wide variety of restaurants offering cuisines from all over the world, it can be tough to choose where to dine out. To help you make your decision, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton based on online reviews and ratings.

Prezzo is a contemporary Italian restaurant that offers classic dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, as well as more modern creations like truffle risotto and short rib pappardelle. The wine list is extensive, and the staff is knowledgeable about pairings.