10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton – Ouzo Bay

Boca Raton is a city in South Florida that is known for its beautiful beaches, upscale shopping, and diverse culinary scene. With a wide variety of restaurants offering cuisines from all over the world, it can be tough to choose where to dine out. To help you make your decision, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 restaurants to try in Boca Raton based on online reviews and ratings.

Ouzo Bay is a Mediterranean seafood restaurant that focuses on fresh fish and seafood. The menu features dishes like grilled octopus, whole fish, and lobster pasta. The ambiance is elegant and sophisticated, and the outdoor patio offers beautiful views of the water.