Where Is Alex Murdaugh From ‘The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’ Now? All About His Family And Trial

He’s currently on trial for the death of his son and wife.

Netflix’s newest true crime docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, dives into the real events and sad story behind the killing of two members of an elite southern family from South Carolina. Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, were found dead in their family hunting lodge in June 2021.

But the story actually starts long before that. A few years earlier, Paul had been involved in a boating accident that resulted in 19-year-old Mallory Beach’s death. The then-22-year-old Paul was out on bail at the time of his death after being charged with felonies related to the fatal crash, according to The New York Times .

The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal opens with Mallory’s death. The teen had been ejected after a crash in a Murdaugh family boat, which allegedly was driven by a drunk 19-year-old Paul, according to people on the boat, per The New Yorker .

This tragic event is then followed by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s murder in June 2021. Alex Murdaugh, Paul’s dad and Maggie’s husband, is currently on trial for their deaths. Despite maintaining his innocence, he was indicted on two counts of murder back in July of 2022, per The New York Times.

Here is everything you need to know about the defendant before (or while) watching the new Netflix docuseries.

Who is Alex Murdaugh?

Alex Murdaugh, 54, is a member of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina. He is currently on trial for the murder of his wife and oldest son, and has been charged in their deaths.



The Murdaugh family served as prosecutors in South Carolina’s Fourteenth Judicial Circuit for three generations until 2005, according to the Office of the Solicitor, Fourteenth District . This led to an influx of wealth and power into the Murdaugh family.

Alex Murdaugh never ran for the prosecutor job, but he did volunteer as a prosecutor for the district. He was officially removed from that role in September 2022, per The New York Times .

How many sons does Alex Murdaugh have?

Alex had two sons with Maggie: the late Paul Murdaugh and Alexander “Buster” Murdaugh, 26 , who recently testified at his murder trial.

He was a lawyer.

Alex worked for a family law firm in Hampton County, South Carolina, called Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick . He primarily worked with settlements for fatal accidents and workplace injuries, according to the Associated Press .

In September 2021, the firm reported that Alex had stolen funds from clients, per the Associated Press . At the time, the firm estimated Murdaugh had stolen over $1 million, per PEOPLE .

If convicted, Alex Murdaugh is facing at least 30 years in prison.

GRACE BEAHM ALFORD/AP/SHUTTERSTOCK

What are the ‘Murdaugh murders’?

In addition to the killings of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, the family has been linked to several other deaths and crimes. However the phrase ‘Murdaugh murders’ most often refers to the shootings of Paul and Maggie at their family hunting lodge in June 2021, per The New York Times.

Paul was reportedly shot with a shotgun in the head and chest, while his mother was killed with an assault rifle, per PEOPLE .

Alex Murdaugh called 911 that night, reporting he found the bodies near the family’s dog kennels, per The New York Times. The call was made just after 10 p.m. And Alex told authorities that his son had been receiving threats related to the death of Mallory Beach.

No arrests were made in the case for more than a year.

Alex Murdaugh’s brothers maintained his innocence.

In a Good Morning America appearance shortly after the Paul and Maggie’s murders, John Marvin Murdaugh and Randolph Murdaugh, Alex’s brothers, maintained his innocence.

“My brother loved Maggie and loved Paul like nothing else on this earth, just like he loves [his older son] Buster,” Randolph told GMA . “So there’s no possible way he could have anything to do with this, I can assure you.”

Alex also maintains that he was not present during the murders, reporting he was visiting his ailing mother at the time, according to the Associated Press .

Alex Murdaugh attempted to commit insurance fraud.

In September 2021, Alex was shot in the head while changing a tire on the side of the road, according to his lawyer Jim Griffin, per PEOPLE .

However, this was a pre-planned attack, as Alex apparently was trying to make the planned suicide look like murder so that his living son, Buster, could collect $10 million in life insurance, per PEOPLE . Alex had hired a man named Curtis Edward Smith to shoot him, according to Smith’s affidavit following his arrest in mid-September 2021.

Alex’s gunshot wounds from the shooting were superficial. He also turned himself in and was charged with insurance fraud following Smith’s arrest, according to PEOPLE .

Alex’s lawyer said that his opioid addiction and depression after his wife and son’s deaths prompted him to create the scheme, per PEOPLE.

Alex was involved in another crime related to their housekeeper’s death.

In addition to Paul and Maggie’s deaths, Alex Murdaugh has been connected to other crimes–including another life insurance scheme following the death of the family housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, in 2018.

Gloria died at the Murdaugh family home after allegedly tripping over the family dogs and falling down stairs, the doc explains.

Alex introduced Satterfield’s sons to a lawyer named Cory Fleming to “help them with her case,” according to the New York Times . Fleming is reportedly a “close friend” of Alex, which Satterfield’s sons testified to having no knowledge of in a recent lawsuit.

The prosecution also said Alex told Gloria’s sons he could admit fault in her death and sue his insurance companies for a large settlement, per ABC. But the sons never saw the settlement money. Alex was arrested in October of 2021 for allegedly misappropriating funds that were supposed to go to the Satterfield family, per CNN. In June of 2022, he agreed to pay the family $4.3 million.

What is Alex Murdaugh’s net worth?

There isn’t a reported number out there for Alex’s total net worth at the moment. While he came from a wealthy southern family, his fraud charges seem to suggest he may have been struggling financially.

Where is Alex Murdaugh now?

Alex has been in jail since October 2021, according to The New York Times . He was initially arrested on fraud charges related to the Satterfield family’s life insurance claim. However, the former lawyer reportedly defrauded clients out of a total of $8.8 million over the years, the NYT reported. The prosecution is arguing he killed his family members to cover up other financial crimes.

The trial for the killings of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh began in January of 2023 and is still ongoing in Walterboro, South Carolina. It will last about three more weeks, the NYT reported. And even though he’s already been charged with their murders, Alex has maintained his innocence and pleaded not guilty. Before the trial, his lawyers said that he “looks forward to this opportunity to clear his name,” per the NYT.

If convicted, Alex Murdaugh will face at least 30 years in prison, with prosecutors seeking a life sentence, per The New York Times.

You can learn more about the Murdaugh family and Alex’s trial in Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, streaming on Netflix now.

