Trade Talk: LeBrun Rumblings on NHL Execs’ Take on Jeannot and Meier Deals

LeBrun rumblings have been making waves in the NHL community as insiders discuss the recent trades involving Tanner Jeannot and Timo Meier. NHL executives have been buzzing with opinions and analysis of these moves, offering insight into what they mean for the teams involved and the league as a whole.

The Tanner Jeannot trade saw the Nashville Predators acquire the 23-year-old forward from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Jeannot had impressed in his 11-game stint with the Jets, scoring two goals and showing promise as a physical presence on the ice. The Predators, who are currently in a battle for a playoff spot, hope that Jeannot can bring some much-needed depth to their forward group.

NHL executives have praised the Predators for making a shrewd move, with one executive noting that Jeannot’s physicality and work ethic will make him a valuable asset in the postseason. However, there are also some concerns about whether Jeannot’s production with the Jets was sustainable or simply a flash in the pan.

Meanwhile, the Timo Meier deal saw the San Jose Sharks send the 25-year-old winger to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a package that included a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2023. Meier had struggled with the Sharks this season, scoring just four goals in 34 games, but he is still seen as a high-upside player with the potential to be a difference-maker for the Penguins.

NHL executives have been divided on the Meier trade, with some praising the Sharks for getting a strong return for a player who had been underperforming, while others believe that the Penguins may have overpaid for a player who has yet to fully live up to his potential. However, there is agreement that Meier’s skillset could be a good fit for the Penguins, who are looking to make a deep playoff run this season.

Overall, these trades are just the latest in what has been an eventful NHL season so far. NHL executives will no doubt continue to closely monitor these moves and offer their opinions on what they mean for the teams involved and the league as a whole.