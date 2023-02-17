Top Private School, American Heritage Schools, Celebrates Seniors for Another Impressive Year of Early College Acceptances to Elite Universities Throughout the U.S.

Students Receive Early Acceptance and Early Decision from Colleges They Listed as Their First Choice

Boca Raton, FL – American Heritage Schools, a leading college preparatory school, is proud to announce that many of the students in its 2023 graduating class have received early acceptances to the nation’s finest colleges and universities throughout the U.S.

At American Heritage Schools, preparing for college begins as early as elementary school, and often by the time a student is a senior, he or she has selected a dream school. Many students choose to apply to their first-choice college through the early decision process and, again this year, many of these students received early acceptances to their first-choice schools.

Many in this year’s graduating class chose to apply to elite colleges and universities, including Harvard University, Stanford University, Cornell University, MIT, Emory, Vanderbilt University, Princeton University and the University of Chicago, to name a few. American Heritage students enjoyed some of the highest acceptance rates to elite universities in the entire nation. Additionally, the class of 2023 boasts 86 National Merit Scholars Semifinalists and an unheard of 23 Presidential Scholars. Which is more than any other public or private school in the state of Florida.

Dylan McClish, a senior at American Heritage Schools, will be attending Princeton University with plans to major in computer science, robotics and intelligence systems. He said, “American Heritage Schools has allowed me to take a vast array of college-level courses that other high schools don’t offer, such as Multivariate Calculus / Differential Equations, learning math that many don’t see until they are a few years into college. I have been part of the Pre-Engineering and Science Research programs and it has been fantastic to pursue my interests in AI and robotics with the full support of the school’s amazing faculty and resources. It has been a lot of hard work, but I know that I will be well prepared for a rigorous university like Princeton, and I am grateful that American Heritage has given me the tools to succeed at the collegiate level.”

Rosa Wu, a senior at American Heritage Schools with plans to attend Harvard University next year, said, “The rigor and variety of courses I have taken at American Heritage have made me feel very prepared for college. Outside of class, some extracurriculars I was heavily involved in include Competitive Math and Debate, both of which provided me with crucial life skills. At Harvard, I will be majoring in Applied Mathematics.”

American Heritage Schools senior Nyela Calnek, who will be attending Vanderbilt University in the fall, said, “Attending American Heritage has vastly improved my time management in regard to organization of my extracurricular activities and my academic work. With the amazing college advisors we have on campus, weekly check-ins and true investing of their time greatly contributed to my college preparation. I feel this has helped me become an overall better student and person and everything I have learned since being at American Heritage will carry on to my future.”

American Heritage Schools is an independent, non-sectarian, co-educational, college preparatory school in South Florida serving grades Pre-K3 to 12. American Heritage Schools is the No. 1 private school in Florida for nationally recognized scholars in math competition, science fair, mock trial, moot court, and speech and debate. Alumni are notable leaders in their chosen fields who are generating positive differences in the world.

“We are proud to see our seniors receive early acceptances to the schools that they have dreamed of attending and have worked so hard for,” said Dr. Doug Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools. “Each student is dedicated, high achieving, and passionate about creating a better world and putting their academic, artistic, and philanthropic endeavors to good use.”

About American Heritage Schools:

American Heritage Schools, founded in 1965, is a nationally-ranked private, nonsectarian, and co-educational college preparatory day school with two 40-acre campuses: the Broward Campus is located in Plantation, Florida, and the Palm Beach Campus is located in Delray Beach, Florida. Its campuses serve approximately 4,800 students in PK3 through 12th grades, and the student body represents over 60 different countries throughout the world. Approximately 70 percent of the faculty hold postgraduate degrees. American Heritage Schools is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), and National Council for Private Schools. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 138 honors classes, 28 Advanced Placement classes, and 75 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med, pre-law, pre-engineering, biomedical engineering, business & entrepreneurship, and computer science with classes taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields. For 13 years, American Heritage Schools has been ranked the No. 1 high school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars, and the school is home to the No. 1 math competition team out of all private schools in the U.S. The Model UN team is top 3 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. American Heritage Schools is ranked among the top private schools in Florida in STEM, according to Niche.