The Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl win with a parade through Kansas City

Fans gather in advance of Wednesday’s parade celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3

Kansas City is taking over downtown to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the Chiefs’ second Super Bowl win in four years.

Fans will gather to cheer on Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, beloved tight end Travis Kelce, seasoned coach Andy Reid and more. The parade will begin at 12 p.m. and conclude at a victory rally at approximately 1:45 p.m.

KCUR’s reporters and photographers will be following the festivities throughout the day, and will be sharing live updates at KCUR.org.

KCUR in Kansas City helped make our coverage of Super Bowl LVII possible. You can support local journalism like this by donating to Kansas City’s NPR station KCUR and the NPR Network.

NPR’s Emily Alfin Johnson and Arielle Retting produced this piece for NPR.org

For more articles like this please visit: www.npr.org