“Rotary International’s President 2024/2025, Stephanie Urchick, visited Boca Raton “

Boca Raton, FL – Rotary International’s future President for 2024/2025, Stephanie Urchick, visited Boca Raton on January 26 and was welcomed by the Rotary Club of Boca Raton West and their members for dinner at the Pavilion Grille. Many presidents and Rotary dignitaries, including RC Past Director Robert Meconni, were present, making it a memorable and special occasion.

The visit of a Rotary International President 2024/2025 to District 6930 was part of a Training Seminar that District 6930 Governor 2023/2024 Douglas Heizer promoted on the weekend. The last time a RI President came to our city was 20 years ago, so this was a significant and exciting event for all involved.

Stephanie Urchick used the dinner to discuss the need for Rotary growth, and her words were inspiring to the almost 100 people in attendance. The Mayor of Boca Raton, Scott Singer, welcomed the Rotary International President and proclaimed in her honor. District 6930 Governor-Elect Douglas Heizer also extended a warm welcome on behalf of the district.

During the dinner, the Rotary Club of Boca Raton West president Luciana Beucke inducted two new members, Elizabeth Alderete and Luciane Becker. This was a significant moment for the club.

The audience was filled with many Rotary club members from the surrounding areas and from Titusville to Boca Raton. Several District 6930 Past District Governor was at the dinner. Michael Walstrom, Betsy Owen, Phil Lustig, and Steeve Laine were present. The Rotary Club Delray Beach president Nick Basiana and members of their club, the Rotary Club of Downtown Boca Raton president Jeff Weber, and several club members were in attendance. The Rotary Club Boca Raton Sunrise president Gail Lustig and their members were also present; the District 6930 Governor Nominee Vanessa Havener and the members of The Rotary Club of Boca Raton as were District 6990 and their Governor Michael Kesti with his wife Maria Kesti, District 6990 Governor 2023/2024 Barbara Gobbi, District 6990 Governor Nominee Dennis Caltagironi, and Membership Chair Antonio Pinheiro.

Overall, the visit of Stephanie Urchick to Boca Raton was a success and a memorable occasion for all involved.

The dinner at the Pavilion Grille was an excellent opportunity for Rotary clubs to unite and build new relationships. The Rotary Club of Boca Raton West was honored to host Stephanie Urchick and is committed to working with her to advance Rotary’s mission. The club looks forward to engaging with Rotary International and other organizations to bring about positive change in the world.

Rotary International is a non-profit service organization that brings together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian services, promote goodwill, and foster peace worldwide. It was founded in 1905 in Chicago by Paul Harris and a group of local businessmen and has since grown into a global network of over 35,000 clubs in more than 200 countries.

The mission of Rotary is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.

Rotary also sponsors various programs and initiatives, such as the Rotary Foundation, which provides funding for humanitarian projects, scholarships, and exchange programs, and the PolioPlus program, which aims to eradicate polio from the world.

Rotary is organized at the local( clubs), regional( Districts), and international levels, with clubs and districts working together to implement Rotary’s mission and vision. Members of Rotary are known as Rotarians and are expected to uphold high ethical standards in their personal and professional lives, as well as to participate in service projects and promote goodwill and understanding in their communities and around the world.

