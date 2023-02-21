ROCKIN’ 50S PURIM SPIEL!

Boca Raton, FL (February 21, 2023) Join Temple Beth El of Boca Raton at their Schaefer Family Campus on March 6, 2023 at 7:00 pm for a Rockin’ 50’s Purim featuring your favorite melodies from Grease! That’s right, Achashveros is slicking his hair back to win over Esther in her poodle skirt! Join our clergy and congregants for a traditional, festive megillah reading followed by a side-splitting spiel.

Stay for Rock Around the Hamantaschen Oneg featuring our live band playing music from the fabulous 50’s while you enjoy nifty treats and a little vino!

Open to the congregation and community. Costumes are encouraged for all! No fee to attend, but registration is required. Please register at https://tbeboca.org/purim2023/. For those who cannot attend we welcome you to participate by watching online on Livestream, YouTube, or Facebook. For more information call 561-391-8900 or visit tbeboca.org.

About Temple Beth El of Boca Raton

Founded in 1967 Temple Beth El of Boca has grown to become one of the nation’s leading Reform congregations. With a mission to inspire a passionate commitment to Jewish life, learning, community and spiritual growth, the temple offers two newly expanded campuses that serve the needs of the surrounding Jewish community. The Schaefer Family Campus at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton houses the Merle E. Singer Sanctuary, social hall, a full-service catering kitchen, chapel, Beit Midrash (Adult Learning Center), gift shop, classrooms, clergy and administrative offices. Also on the property is the Beth El Mausoleum, the only mausoleum in the United States built on sacred temple grounds. The Beck Family Campus at 9800 Yamato Road in west Boca Raton houses the Early Learning Center for preschool, infant daycare and summer camp, as well as a Kehillah Center (community hall) and catering kitchen. Welcoming families of all ages, the temple holds weekly Friday evening Shabbat services and offers a bustling religious school program for grades K-12; along with a variety of social, cultural educational, social action and religious programs. For more information visit tbeboca.org.