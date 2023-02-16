PBSC Alumnus and innovator credits Palm Beach State for sparking his love for learning

Noel Guillama has been a resident of Palm Beach County since he was a child, attending elementary, middle and high school in Lake Worth, where he enrolled in Palm Beach State College. Since 1984, he has been in real estate, construction, health care and technology as a lifelong entrepreneur and serves as president/CEO of Guillama, Inc. and OXIO Health, Inc. He has been recognized as an innovator with over 20 patents issued in his name by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Since attending Palm Beach State, Guillama has chosen several career areas as a founder of C-suite executive, including real estate, construction, healthcare operations and most recently technology, finding great success in each. He says Palm Beach State helped to prepare him for challenges and gave him both resilience and adaptability. “First, the College taught me what the real world was like, and second, I discovered that I love to learn. I guess I never found high school very interesting or hard. Palm Beach Junior College showed me what I could be.”

From a Palm Beach State student to the current vice-chair of the Board with the Foundation for PBSC, Guillama demonstrates his passion for education, the community and Palm Beach State through his devotion to service. Working closely with David Rutherford, CEO of the Foundation, he has been instrumental in developing initiatives that translate into opportunities for both students and the College, always focused on impacting the Palm Beach County community through the benefits of higher education.

Today, Guillama has been a member of over a dozen community nonprofit organizations and enjoys a thriving career in health informatics. Also, he is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives, the Healthcare and Information Management Systems Society, the Medical Group Management Association and the American College of Medical Practice Executives, among others.

With Palm Beach State celebrating 90 years of educating the community, Guillama has been a significant driver in helping to elevate the College and Foundation brand. In fact, on most Sundays, you will find him strategically placed at the Foundation’s field-side tent at the National Polo Center in Wellington, hosting community and business leaders and sharing the impact that Palm Beach State has on health care, industries and areas that truly transform people’s lives.