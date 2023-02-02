PBA Men’s Tennis Falls At St. Thomas

The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s tennis team dropped its season opener 6-1 to St. Thomas.

Luis Eduardo Platas picked up the lone point for the Sailfish. The junior defeated Carls Videl 6-4, 6-4. For the remainder of singles action, Roberto Binaghi lost his match 6-2, 7-5. Axel Reich made his debut for the ‘Fish. The freshman from Ecuador dropped his match 6-1, 6-3. Marko Visontai was defeated 6-3, 6-1. Blake Williams and Juanfer Contreras both took their matches to three sets. Williams was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 and Contreras lost 6-7,6-2, 10-5. In doubles play, Williams and Reich lost 6-2. The tandem of Michal Precikowski and Juan Fernandez dropped their match 6-1. Osvaldo Sergio Godoy and Kazuma Uematsu lost 6-0.

The Sailfish are set to host SSC opponent No. 3 Saint Leo on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Mitch Gornto Tennis Center.