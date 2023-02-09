PBA Men’s Basketball Falls at ERAU

The Palm Beach Atlantic men’s basketball team looked to complete the season sweep of the Embry-Riddle Eagles on Wednesday night.

The shorthanded Sailfish (11-11, 7-8 SSC) were missing two of their top seven rotation players entering the game, then lost their second-leading scorer Jakob Hester for the second half of tonight’s game. The Eagles took advantage on the offensive end, converting 48 percent of their field goals. ERAU (16-7, 9-7 SSC) defeated PBA 73-50.

Jalen Cooper led PBA with 15 points, 11 rebounds, one block, and one steal. Will Lee finished with 11 points with three rebounds and three assists. Hester scored eight points in 14 minutes played. Trent McNair added five points and four rebounds.

The game was back-and-forth through the first seven minutes of play, but two 7-0 runs by ERAU later in the half created a 31-17 deficit for the ‘Fish. A 13-4 run from PBA consisted of 3-pointers by Kolbe Ashe and Cooper, and a bucket from Lee made it 35-30 as the Sailfish tried to gain momentum before halftime. PBA cut the hosts’ lead to four, but ERAU ended the half on a small run to lead 41-33 at the break.

ERAU quickly grabbed a double-digit lead in the second half. Baskets from Lee and Broderick Ellis cut the Eagles’ advantage down to eight points, but it didn’t last long. ERAU did some work at the free throw line and on the defensive end to take a 60-43 lead with 12 minutes to go.

The Eagles kept the Sailfish at arms’ length for the rest of the game. PBA shot 31 percent in the game. ERAU won the rebounding battle, 44-36. The Sailfish did tally one more second-chance point in the game than the Eagles.

With Eckerd being on a bye and Tampa’s loss, the Sailfish remain in sole possession of seventh place in the SSC standings.