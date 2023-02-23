Paris Hilton recently announced the name of her newborn son

Paris Hilton attends the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. She and her husband, Carter Reum, announced their son’s name. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Paris Hilton, the American socialite and businesswoman, recently announced the name of her newborn son and explained its meaning to her fans and followers on social media.

On February 15, 2022, Paris and her fiancé, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The couple took their time to reveal their son’s name, but on February 22, Paris shared a post on Instagram revealing that their son’s name is “Carter James Reum.”

In her Instagram post, Paris explained that the name “Carter” was chosen as a tribute to her fiancé, Carter Reum, who she described as “the love of [her] life.” She went on to say that she “can’t wait for [their] son to share this name with [his] dad.”

Paris also revealed that the name “James” was chosen in honor of her late grandfather, Barron Hilton, who passed away in 2019. She described her grandfather as “an incredible mentor, role model, and friend,” and expressed her belief that he would have been proud to see his great-grandson carry on his legacy.

Overall, the name “Carter James Reum” carries deep personal significance for Paris and her family. It reflects the love and respect she has for her fiancé and her grandfather, and it marks the beginning of a new chapter in her life as a mother. Fans and well-wishers have congratulated Paris on the birth of her son and have expressed their admiration for the thought and meaning behind his name.

Paris Hilton’s announcement of her newborn son’s name has sparked a lot of interest and attention, not only because she is a celebrity but also because of the deep personal significance behind the name.

Many fans and followers have taken to social media to congratulate Paris and Carter on the birth of their son and to express their admiration for the meaning behind his name. Some have even shared their own stories of naming their children after loved ones or significant people in their lives.

Paris has been open about her desire to start a family for some time now, and the birth of her son marks a new chapter in her life as a mother. She has shared several photos and updates on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her life as a new mom.

The name “Carter James Reum” not only honors Paris’s fiancé and late grandfather but also reflects the couple’s commitment to each other and their family. It is a beautiful and meaningful name that will no doubt hold a special place in their hearts for years to come.

As Paris adjusts to motherhood, she will undoubtedly face new challenges and experiences, but with her fiancé by her side and the love and support of her fans, she is sure to navigate this new chapter in her life with grace and strength.